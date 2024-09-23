Coldplay’s Highly Anticipated Return to India Sparks Ticket Frenzy

Coldplay fans in India are buzzing with excitement as the British rock band gears up to make their highly anticipated return to the country after a nine-year hiatus. Following the massive success of their summer 2024 European stadium shows and the recent announcement of additional tour dates in the UK, Coldplay is set to take their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to new heights with performances in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The band, comprised of lead vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, last graced the Indian stage in 2016. The news of their upcoming tour in 2025 sent fans into a frenzy, with many eager to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable musical experience.

BookMyShow Crash Due to Overwhelming Demand

The excitement surrounding Coldplay’s return to India reached a fever pitch when ticket sales for their Mumbai concert went live on BookMyShow. However, the overwhelming demand from eager fans trying to secure their spots at the concert caused the site to crash shortly after the tickets were released. The crash was a testament to the band’s immense popularity in the country and the eagerness of fans to witness their favorite musicians live in action.

BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for Coldplay’s India tour, had earlier announced the band’s performance as part of their 2025 tour lineup. The anticipation for the concert only grew stronger after the website teased fans with a glimpse of what to expect, further fueling the excitement surrounding the upcoming shows.

Infinity Tickets: Making Concerts Accessible to All Fans

To ensure that Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour is accessible to fans from all walks of life, the band has introduced Infinity Tickets for every show on their tour. Priced at the local currency equivalent of €20 each, these tickets are designed to offer an affordable option for fans to experience the magic of Coldplay live in concert.

Infinity Tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a limit of two tickets per buyer. The seat locations for these tickets will be revealed when fans collect them at the box office on the day of the show. These seats could be situated anywhere in the venue, ranging from the floor to the upper levels, including side view seats and more. Infinity tickets are scheduled to go live on Friday, November 22, giving fans the opportunity to secure their spot at a Coldplay concert without breaking the bank.

Music of the Spheres 2025 Asia, India, and UAE Tour Dates

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres 2025 Asia, India, and UAE World Tour promises to be a spectacular musical journey for fans across the region. The tour dates are as follows:

– January 11: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

– January 18: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– January 19: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 09: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 11: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 12: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 16: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 18: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 19: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

– April 22: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

With these exciting tour dates lined up, Coldplay fans in Asia, India, and the UAE are in for a musical treat like never before. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience and witness Coldplay’s electrifying performances live on stage.