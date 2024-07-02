Cobra Kai fans, get ready for the final season of the beloved series! Season 6 will mark the end of an era, with creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announcing that this will be the last season of the show. Despite the bittersweet news, the creators expressed their gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, promising that the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.

The final season of Cobra Kai will consist of 15 episodes, which will be released in three parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on July 18, 2024, followed by Part 2 on Nov. 28, 2024, and Part 3 in 2025. The trailer for Season 6, Part 1 was released in July 2024, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed drama that lies ahead.

The upcoming season will continue to follow the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they navigate the aftermath of Terry Silver’s arrest and John Kreese’s escape from prison. With Kreese declaring that “Cobra Kai is back,” fans can expect plenty of twists and turns in the final season.

In addition to the returning cast members, including Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Mary Mouser, Dexter star C.S. Lee will be joining the cast as Master Kim Sun-Young. The character, credited with creating a martial arts style that opposes Mr. Miyagi’s teachings, is set to bring a new dynamic to the series.

As the Valley faces new challenges and the senseis and students of Miyagi-Do prepare for the world championships of karate, the stakes are higher than ever. With promises of intense action and epic fights, fans can expect an exhilarating final season of Cobra Kai.

The first teaser for Season 6 was released in May 2024, hinting at the high-octane action and drama that awaits. The trailer for Part 1, released in July 2024, promises a thrilling ride for fans as the series builds towards its epic conclusion.

Don’t miss the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 on July 18, 2024, followed by Part 2 on Nov. 28, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates on the final season of this iconic series.