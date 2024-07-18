Cobra Kai fans, get ready because the release date for season 6 part 2 has been moved up by Netflix! After a long two-year break, the popular action-packed drama has finally made its return, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the Karate Kid spin-off.

Season 6 part 1 premiered on Thursday, July 18, with the first five episodes being released. Now, fans are anxiously awaiting the release date for part 2. Originally, it was announced that part 2 would be coming out on Thursday, November 28. However, Netflix surprised everyone by deciding to release it two weeks earlier on Friday, November 15.

Filming for season 6 has already wrapped up, so fans can expect to see all 10 episodes of part 2 in just a few weeks. However, there has been no word yet on when part 3 will be released. If the pattern of release dates continues, part 3 may be out in March 2025.

It was announced earlier this year that season 6 will be the final season of Cobra Kai, so fans can expect a bittersweet ending to the beloved series. How will the stories of Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and the rest of the characters conclude? Viewers will have to tune in to Netflix to find out.

Don’t miss out on the epic conclusion of Cobra Kai, now available for streaming on Netflix. Get ready to witness the ultimate showdown in season 6 part 2!