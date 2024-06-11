coalesce-and-cave-in-booked-for-second-nyc-show-ft-eye-flys

New York City Show Featuring Coalesce, Cave In, and Eye Flys

Coalesce and Cave In, two renowned bands, have recently announced an additional show at The Meadows in Brooklyn, NY. The show, which will feature Eye Flys as the opening act, comes after the initial shows in New York City and Philadelphia sold out quickly. Coalesce expressed their excitement about the overwhelming response to the upcoming performances, including the sold-out Saturday night show at The Meadows and the Philadelphia show at the church on Sunday. The newly added Friday night show at The Meadows with Eye Flys is set to be another unforgettable experience for fans. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness these incredible bands live in action!

10/18 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows with Eye Flys

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows with NØ MAN

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church with Rid Of Me (Matinee show)

