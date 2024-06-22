Claudia Winkleman, the popular co-host of Strictly Come Dancing, is making a big career move by leaving her long-time showbiz agency YMU. This decision means that she will also be parting ways with her co-host Tess Daly, who is also represented by YMU. Claudia has been with YMU for a decade, but now she is reportedly joining a new firm called Little Arrow Management Limited, which was established earlier this year.

The new company, Little Arrow, allegedly has two directors, including Claudia’s husband and her former YMU agent. Claudia, who is one of the BBC’s top earners, earns around £150,000 annually for hosting Strictly Come Dancing, along with other roles on shows like The Traitors and Channel 4’s The Piano. Her move to Little Arrow means that she will no longer be working alongside Tess, who she has been presenting with since 2014.

In addition to her career move, Claudia recently expressed some doubts about continuing to host The Traitors in the future. Despite her reservations, the show’s third series is in the works, with contestant applications already closed. The second series concluded with a contestant winning a jackpot of £95,150, leading to rumors of a celebrity version of the show being filmed soon after the third series wraps up.

Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert has hinted at the possibility of a celebrity version of The Traitors, which could potentially start filming as early as this month. The spin-off would follow the same format as the original show, but with celebrity contestants instead. Plans are underway to finalize the details with the BBC, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this exciting new development.

As Claudia embarks on this new chapter in her career, fans can expect to see her in a different light as she takes on new challenges and opportunities. Her decision to leave YMU and join Little Arrow Management Limited marks a significant turning point in her career, and only time will tell what exciting projects and ventures lie ahead for the talented presenter. Stay tuned for more updates on Claudia Winkleman’s journey in the world of entertainment!