Claudia Conway recently took to Twitter to criticize her mother, Kellyanne Conway, for supporting Donald Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance. Despite Kellyanne’s excitement about the potential collaboration between Trump and Vance if he wins the 2024 election, Claudia expressed her disagreement with Vance’s past statements, including calling Trump ‘Hitler’ and opposing marriage equality and abortions for rape and incest.

The public showed support for Claudia standing up for herself, with many applauding her for speaking out against misinformation. People praised Claudia for choosing good candidates over party loyalty and for being the adult in the room. Kellyanne Conway, who previously worked for Donald Trump, seemed to be in favor of J.D. Vance as Trump’s VP pick.

J.D. Vance, who had a change of heart about Trump since 2016, acknowledged his skepticism of the former president but praised him for his tenure. Vance admitted to Sean Hannity that he initially bought into the media’s negative portrayal of Trump but later realized that Trump was a great president who delivered peace and prosperity. He emphasized the importance of admitting mistakes and acknowledging when perceptions change.

Overall, the clash between Claudia and Kellyanne Conway highlights the differing political views within families and the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs. The public response to Claudia’s criticism shows a growing trend of valuing integrity and honesty in political discourse.