Doctor Who fans are buzzing with excitement over rumors of a classic companion making a return to the show. Martha Jones, played by Freema Agyeman, first appeared on the iconic series back in 2007, replacing Rose Tyler. Fans speculate that Martha could be coming back to help the Doctor, currently portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, during The War Between The Land and The Sea.

One fan shared leaked details of the upcoming storyline, hinting at Martha leading the series in a rural English town with the UNIT team involved. Speculations about Martha’s relationship status and potential dynamics with other characters have also sparked discussions among fans.

Martha’s character, known for her unrequited love for the Doctor, made a bold decision to leave the TARDIS in 2010 after ten adventures. Despite criticism for her departure being overshadowed by other companion exits, Martha’s character offered depth and growth throughout her time on the show.

Critics suggest that Martha’s departure may have been overlooked due to the dramatic events surrounding other companions’ farewells. However, Agyeman’s willingness to return and Martha’s role as a UNIT officer leave room for potential future adventures with the Doctor.

Fans are hopeful to see Martha’s return and explore new storylines with the beloved companion. The anticipation and excitement among viewers continue to grow as speculations about Martha’s comeback circulate within the Doctor Who community.