Jeremy Clarkson’s Amazon Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, has captured the hearts of many viewers, but it seems that some fans are calling for changes at Diddly Squat Farm. After several visitors shared their experiences at Jeremy’s Cotswolds farm, fans took to social media to voice their feedback.

The former Top Gear star purchased Diddly Squat Farm in 2008, and thanks to the success of his show, fans from all over the world have flocked to his farm shop in Chipping Norton. However, this surge in visitors has caused traffic chaos in the village, prompting locals to raise concerns.

Fans who visited the farm recently have raised two main issues – the prices at the farm shop and the long queues. Many took to social media to express their disappointment with the high prices at the shop, with some suggesting that a price match with Aldi would be more suitable. Others complained about the long queues, which deterred them from entering the shop.

In addition to these complaints, some visitors highlighted the presence of potholes on the roads leading to the farm. Despite these issues, there were also positive comments from fans who enjoyed their experience at Diddly Squat Farm, praising the food, drinks, and the overall atmosphere.

Jeremy Clarkson has responded to criticism of the farm shop’s pricing, explaining that he charges customers based on the actual cost of growing and preparing the food, rather than undercutting prices like supermarkets. This approach, while resulting in higher prices, ensures that farmers are fairly compensated for their products.

Overall, the feedback from fans and visitors highlights the need for improvements at Diddly Squat Farm to address issues such as pricing, queues, and road conditions. While some have raised concerns, many still appreciate the charm and uniqueness of Clarkson’s Farm, making it a popular destination for fans of the show and lovers of the countryside.