The next two weeks on The Young and the Restless will be filled with drama and excitement. Adam Newman will tell a lie to divert attention from his affair with Chelsea Lawson and throw Billy Abbott off track. However, Sally Spectra will grow suspicious and question Adam, causing him to almost confess before backing out.

Meanwhile, Jack Abbott and Nikki Newman’s friendship will face challenges, with Nikki making disparaging comments about Diane Jenkins-Abbott that Jack cannot tolerate. Victor Newman will unveil a new plan to shake up Newman Enterprises, potentially involving acquiring Abbott-Chancellor and putting Nikki in charge of a new company.

Victoria Newman will question Adam about Victor’s intentions, leading her to doubt her decision to return to the family business. In a surprising turn of events, Devon Hamilton-Winters will propose to Abby Newman-Abbott, seeking Victor’s blessing before moving forward.

Sharon’s mental health will continue to decline, causing concern for Nick Newman. Lucy Romalotti will struggle with rejection from Faith Newman and may make risky decisions. Traci Abbott and Alan Laurent will take their relationship to the next level, while Summer Newman and Kyle get into another argument during their trip to Paris.

The Paris trip will bring potential romantic tension between Kyle and Claire, with the possibility of their first kiss. However, complications may arise, such as Harrison getting lost or injured, leading to Summer’s anger towards Claire and Kyle. Lucy’s storyline may intersect with Sharon’s mental health crisis, adding to the turmoil in Genoa City.

Overall, The Young and the Restless promises to deliver more excitement and surprises in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates on all the chaos unfolding in the lives of your favorite characters. For more spoilers, predictions, and news, keep following CDL for all the latest updates on The Young and the Restless.