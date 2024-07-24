Outlander fans have been left heartbroken by the emotional departure of Claire Fraser in the historical drama series. The impossible decision made by Claire in the first season to stay in the 18th Century with Jamie Fraser instead of returning to her own timeline has left fans in tears.

The epic romantic saga of Claire and Jamie has captured the hearts of viewers, with many expressing their emotional reactions to the characters’ love story. One newcomer to the series shared their experience of being hooked on the show, especially after witnessing Claire’s choice to abandon her first husband and stay with Jamie.

The emotional stakes of Outlander have only intensified with each season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the second half of season seven. The recent developments in the storyline, including Brianna Fraser being left in the 1980s while her husband Roger MacKenzie returns to the past, have kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

While fans wait for the continuation of the series, there is good news on the horizon. Outlander has been renewed for an eighth and final season, set to premiere next year. Additionally, a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood has just finished filming, promising to expand the captivating story even further.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the return of Outlander, the emotional journey of Claire and Jamie’s love story continues to resonate with audiences. The second half of season seven is set to premiere on November 22 on Starz, offering fans more heart-wrenching moments and captivating storytelling.