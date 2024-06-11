Cirque du Soleil’s Spectacular Insect-Themed Show Coming to NOW Arena

Cirque du Soleil has announced their upcoming show, “Ovo,” will be making its way to Hoffman Estates next year. This family-friendly production is described as an “insectacle spectacle,” where circus artists showcase various insect characteristics through acrobatics in a celebration of biodiversity and insect life. The show, which last appeared at the United Center parking lot in 2011, has been relaunched in 2022 with new acts and characters.

Scheduled to run from Feb. 13-16, 2025, at the NOW Arena located at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway in Hoffman Estates, “Ovo” promises to dazzle audiences with its unique blend of artistry and entertainment. Tickets for the show, named after the Portuguese word for “egg,” are currently available for Club Cirque members on cirqueclub.com. General public ticket sales will commence on June 17 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Featuring over 52 talented artists, “Ovo” first premiered in Montreal in 2009 and has since captivated audiences worldwide with its mesmerizing performances. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of Cirque du Soleil up close and personal at NOW Arena next year!