Cindy Adams, the legendary Post columnist and radio host, enjoyed a memorable day at the Gracie Awards Luncheon in NYC. She was honored for hosting her radio show on 77 WABC Radio and was praised by the station’s boss, John Catsimatidis, for her sharp mind and wit at the age of 94. Catsimatidis even joked about giving her a 20-year contract, which delighted the audience.

The event was a star-studded affair, with Adams attending alongside Catsimatidis and his wife, Margo. WABC Radio also received another honor for host Rita Cosby’s interview with Andrew Cuomo. Adams made a stylish statement in a chic white suit as she took the stage to talk about her work at The Post and share some humorous anecdotes with the audience.

The Gracie Awards Luncheon was hosted by Deborah Roberts, with presenters including Tiki Barber, Chloe Melas, and Suzyn Waldman. Barber expressed his gratitude for being mentored by many women throughout his career, highlighting the importance of female role models in the industry. Adams, known for her quick wit and humor, had the crowd laughing with her jokes and charming personality.

The event honored several notable figures, including Michelle Obama, Selena Gomez, Gayle King, and Nicole Kidman. TV programs such as “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” and “Only Murders in the Building” were also recognized for their contributions to entertainment. The Gracie Awards have become a prestigious platform for celebrating women in media and entertainment, showcasing their talent and achievements.

In addition to her professional success, Adams recently celebrated her 94th birthday with a star-studded guest list that included NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Woody Allen, Al Sharpton, Kellyanne Conway, and Don Lemon. Her vibrant personality and enduring career have solidified her status as a beloved figure in the industry, with fans and colleagues alike celebrating her accomplishments.

Overall, the Gracie Awards Luncheon was a memorable event that highlighted the talent and achievements of women in media. Cindy Adams’ well-deserved honor and entertaining presence added to the excitement of the day, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended. Her wit, humor, and dedication to her craft serve as an inspiration to aspiring journalists and media professionals, showcasing the power of storytelling and the importance of female voices in the industry.