Christine McGuinness is gearing up for a busy year ahead with appearances on popular TV shows like Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Hunted. However, one career challenge she is considering is taking on the role of a lesbian character in a TV show or movie. While speaking at the LGBT Awards in London, Christine expressed her openness to the idea, despite not having any acting experience. She mentioned that a transition from reality television to acting is something she is hopeful for in the future.

Christine, who is a mother to three children with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, shared that her kids are her top priority, and her focus is on taking care of them. This commitment to her children is also the reason why she may not be willing to participate in a show like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which requires being away from home for an extended period.

Earlier this year, Christine appeared on the BBC show Pilgrimage, which she described as one of the best experiences she has ever had. The show involved a group of celebrities exploring their feelings about religion and spirituality while trekking through beautiful scenery in Northern Wales. Despite some challenges, Christine enjoyed the experience, especially since she was close to home and her children were nearby.

In addition to her TV appearances, Christine is a strong supporter of the LGBT community, as well as an advocate for autism and ADHD awareness. Having been diagnosed with autism and ADHD herself, along with her three children, Christine is no stranger to facing challenges and misconceptions. She has spoken out against intolerance and ignorance, emphasizing the importance of being open-minded and respectful towards others.

At the LGBT Awards, Christine felt a sense of acceptance and celebration, where she could freely show her support for diversity and inclusion. The event brought together various celebrities, including Rylan Clark and Pixie Lott, who shared their own experiences and performances.

Overall, Christine McGuinness is not only a dedicated mother and TV personality but also a voice for positive change and understanding in the entertainment industry. As she considers new career opportunities and challenges, she remains focused on her family and making a difference in the world around her.