Christina Trevanion, known for her work on TV shows about antiques, is also a married mother of two daughters. Her husband, Aaron Dean, met her while studying Fine Arts Valuation at Southampton Solent University. After working at Gorringe’s antique auctions in Lewes, Sussex, Aaron joined Christina in setting up Trevanion & Dean auction house in Shropshire in 2014. However, in 2019, Christina took over sole ownership as Aaron moved on to Adam Partridge Auctioneers in 2021. The couple got married on New Year’s Eve in 2010, and they have two daughters together. Christina keeps her family life private, but she did share a humorous tweet about her husband just before Christmas in 2021. Despite her professional success in the antiques world, Christina keeps her children away from the valuable items due to their young age.

Christina’s husband, Aaron, has transitioned to working at the Manchester Art Gallery since June 2023. This move reflects his continued interest and expertise in the art world. While Christina’s Instagram account is primarily focused on her professional endeavors, her family life with Aaron and their daughters remains a significant part of her identity. The couple’s wedding on New Year’s Eve was a special occasion, with Christina wearing a gown by designer Jenny Packham and her father walking her down the aisle.

The couple’s two daughters remain out of the spotlight, with Christina choosing to shield them from the world of antiques until they are older. This decision highlights her commitment to balancing her professional achievements with her role as a mother. In an interview, Christina mentioned her love for an eclectic mix of antiques, including inherited family pieces and saleroom purchases. Her collection, which includes an 18th-century teapot set, is carefully stored away to ensure the safety of her young children.

Overall, Christina Trevanion and Aaron Dean’s family life is a private and cherished aspect of their lives. While Christina’s career in the antiques industry has brought her into the public eye, she remains dedicated to maintaining a sense of normalcy and protection for her daughters. As Aaron continues to pursue his passion for art at the Manchester Art Gallery, Christina’s role as a mother and business owner at Trevanion Auctioneers and Valuers in Whitchurch remains central to her identity. Through their shared experiences and commitment to family, Christina and Aaron exemplify a balance between professional success and personal fulfillment.