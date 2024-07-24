Clint Eastwood’s partner, Christina Sandera, passed away last week at the age of 61, and the official cause of her death has now been confirmed. It was reported by the Monterey County Health Department that Sandera died of a heart attack. Her death certificate listed cardiac arrhythmia as the immediate cause of death, which affects the heart’s rhythm, along with atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, where plaque builds up in artery walls.

Sandera and Eastwood had been in a relationship for 10 years before her passing. Despite their significant age gap, they had a strong bond and were often seen together at various events, including award shows. They made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in 2015 when Eastwood’s film was nominated for several awards.

Eastwood, known for his iconic roles in Hollywood, paid tribute to Sandera, describing her as a caring and lovely woman whom he will greatly miss. The couple met when Sandera was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s hotel in California, and their relationship blossomed from there.

Eastwood has been married twice before and has a total of eight children from different relationships. He was previously married to Maggie Johnson and Dianna Ruiz before starting a relationship with Sandera. The couple’s last public appearance together was in 2019, and they were also seen in a social media post in 2022 with Eastwood’s daughters.

The news of Sandera’s passing has deeply saddened Eastwood’s fans and the Hollywood community. Despite the challenges of their age gap and previous relationships, Eastwood and Sandera shared a special connection that was evident in their public appearances together. Sandera’s sudden death has left many in shock, and her memory will be cherished by those who knew her.

Eastwood’s dedication to his work and his personal life has made him a respected figure in the industry, and his relationship with Sandera was a significant part of his later years. As he navigates this difficult time, Eastwood’s fans continue to support him and remember Sandera for the positive impact she had on his life.