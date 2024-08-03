Christina Hendricks made a stunning fashion statement back in 2018 when she attended the NBC Universal Upfront in NYC. Known for her glamorous red carpet gowns, the 49-year-old actress opted for a more casual yet chic look by flaunting a colorful sundress paired with a unique watermelon purse. Her outfit turned heads and received praise from fans who described her as “just lovely.”

The sundress, featuring stripes and nautical accents, hugged Christina’s curves in all the right places, accentuating her figure. The dress had a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage and floral motifs in pink and green, adding a pop of color to her ensemble. Completing her look with stiletto heels and a watermelon-shaped clutch, Christina exuded elegance and style at the event.

With her long bob hairstyle and subtle makeup, including dark eye makeup and a bold red lip, Christina Hendricks radiated confidence and beauty. Her porcelain skin and impeccable fashion sense left a lasting impression on attendees, including her Good Girls costars Retta and Mae Whitman.

In addition to her NBC Universal Upfront appearance, Christina Hendricks also shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media. In an Instagram post from April of the previous year, she looked stunning in a plunging milkmaid dress with button accents, drawing admiration from fans. The actress expressed gratitude for a tea party thrown in celebration of her upcoming wedding, hosted by Shirley Manson of Garbage.

While the response to her tea party photo was overwhelmingly positive, a sultry snapshot of Christina in lacy underwear sparked mixed reactions from fans. Some speculated that her apparent weight loss was due to the use of the drug Ozempic, leading to a debate in the comments section.

Overall, Christina Hendricks continues to captivate audiences with her fashion choices and personal updates, showcasing her versatile style and grace both on and off the red carpet. Fans eagerly anticipate her future appearances and social media posts, eager to see more of her timeless beauty and charm.