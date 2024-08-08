Christina Haack recently took to her Instagram Stories to address some unwanted comments and advice she has been receiving from men on social media. The 41-year-old HGTV personality, who is currently going through a divorce from her estranged husband Joshua Hall, made it clear that she is not interested in any more marriage proposals.

In her message, Christina expressed her frustration with men sending her letters and offering unsolicited advice about her personal life. She firmly stated that she has no interest in getting married for the fourth time and thanked them for their opinions but made it clear that she does not need their advice on her children or marriages.

Apart from addressing the men, Christina also asked real estate agents to stop sending her expensive packets as she is not planning to list her home. She mentioned that if she ever decides to list her property, she would handle it herself as she is a real estate agent.

Last month, Christina and Joshua filed for divorce after almost three years of marriage. In the court documents, Christina accused Joshua of transferring thousands of dollars of her money into his bank account without her consent. She demanded that he return the funds and account for the money he took from her separate property rental income.

Christina emphasized that her main focus is her children and work, and she does not believe that Joshua is entitled to any spousal support from her since he has his own income and assets. She expressed shock and concern over the fact that he transferred money into his account on the date he claims to be their date of separation.

In a recent Instagram Stories statement, Christina referred to Joshua as an “insecure man with a large ego” and hinted at there being a breaking point in their relationship. She made it clear that divorces do not happen overnight and that this particular split is personal to her.

Christina’s message to men and real estate agents, as well as her candid statements about her divorce, show that she is determined to protect her privacy and focus on what matters most to her. As she navigates this challenging time in her life, she is setting boundaries and standing up for herself in the face of unwanted attention and interference.