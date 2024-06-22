Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin, CEO of luxury Aman resorts, recently threw a grand 30th birthday celebration for his girlfriend, model Kristina Romanova, in Marrakech, Morocco. The extravagant event featured a performance by pop icon Christina Aguilera.

Romanova, who has been in a relationship with Doronin since 2015 and shares two children with him, shared photos on social media of her being carried into the party on a gold palanquin by men in black capes. The dramatic entrance was accompanied by fireworks in the background, setting the stage for a lavish celebration.

Aguilera took the stage at the party, performing for the birthday girl and guests. Videos posted online show Romanova assisting Aguilera down some steps as she sang “Happy Birthday” and blew kisses to the model. The multi-day festivities included a party in the Moroccan desert and events at the five-star Aman resort, Amanjena.

In addition to the musical performance, Romanova was seen cutting two large, elaborate birthday cakes. One cake was white with bows and taller than the birthday girl, while another featured blue icing and feathers sprouting from the top. Doronin was captured smiling at the celebration, and the couple was seen slow dancing in a video.

Known for their extravagant events, Doronin and Romanova have previously thrown elaborate parties, including a $50,000 birthday celebration for their daughter in 2021. Doronin, who made his fortune in the ’90s, has been compared to “Russian James Bond” and has a circle of famous friends, including Kate Moss, Demi Moore, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The billionaire also has a notable art collection featuring works by renowned artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Keith Haring. Despite his ties to Russia, Doronin has distanced himself from the country’s aggression towards Ukraine, stating that he has not conducted business in Russia for many years.

The celebration was not without controversy, as Doronin sued the Aspen Times in 2022 for describing him as an “oligarch” in articles about his land purchases in Aspen. The lawsuit claimed that his wealth was earned legitimately and predated Putin’s rule, and the Colorado outlet settled the case.

Overall, the birthday bash in Morocco was a star-studded affair filled with luxury, music, and high-profile guests. The event showcased Doronin’s opulent lifestyle and his penchant for hosting extravagant celebrations.