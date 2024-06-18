Christina Aguilera made headlines back in 2017 when she stunned fans with her patriotic swimwear display on Instagram for the Fourth of July. The Grammy-winning singer flaunted her killer curves in a deep-cut swimsuit in block red and white, leaving little to the imagination. The photo, which has since been deleted from her IG, resurfaced in 2023, reminding fans of her curve girl era.

In addition to her jaw-dropping swimsuit photo, Christina has been in the spotlight for her reported weight loss, with many fans attributing it to Ozempic, a weight loss medication. However, the singer has never confirmed using Ozempic and has instead credited her weight loss to the Rainbow Diet. Despite her slimmed-down figure, Christina has admitted that she hated being super skinny earlier in her career and now embraces her curves.

Recently, Christina shared footage from her Las Vegas Residency, where she showed off her reported 40-pound weight loss in a vinyl bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Fans have been quick to comment on her transformation, with many speculating about the role of Ozempic in her weight loss journey.

While Christina’s net worth sits at an impressive $160 million, she has been open about her struggles with body image in the past. As she celebrated her 40th birthday, the singer reflected on how she learned to embrace her curves and appreciate her changing body as she got older.

Despite the ups and downs of her weight loss journey, Christina Aguilera continues to captivate fans with her powerful voice and iconic style. Whether she’s belting out hits on stage or making a splash with her stunning swimsuit photos, one thing is for sure – Xtina knows how to command attention and leave a lasting impression on her audience.