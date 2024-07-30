Chrissy Teigen’s outfit choice for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony received mixed reviews from viewers. While some criticized her ensemble as the ‘worst outfit’ for the event, others praised her fashionable comeback. The 38-year-old model attended the ceremony with her husband John Legend and their two children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens. Despite the rain, Chrissy shared photos of the “epic experience” on Instagram, showcasing her olive green cable-knit cardigan and matching micro shorts from Chloé’s collection.

Some Instagram users questioned Chrissy’s decision to wear the outfit, comparing it to “underwear” and even a “diaper.” However, Chrissy remained unfazed by the criticism and responded to a commenter who called her outfit inappropriate for the event with a simple “Thanks for sharing!” Her clapback garnered over 3,700 likes, with several fans coming to her defense against the fashion critics.

Busy Philipps, a fellow celebrity, showed her support for Chrissy by commenting, “My god this fit [fire emoji]” under the photos. Chrissy also shared pictures with notable personalities like Snoop Dogg, Ina Garten, Elizabeth Banks, and Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck. The post received over 460,000 likes on Instagram, showcasing the positive response to Chrissy’s stylish response to outfit criticism.

In addition to the fashion controversy, the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris featured performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. Lady Gaga opened the show with a dazzling rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon truc en plumes, while Celine Dion closed the ceremony with a moving performance of Edith Piaf’s L’Hymne à l’amour. Dion’s return to the stage after her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022 left fans in awe of her talent and resilience.

Despite the rain and the fashion critiques, Chrissy Teigen’s presence at the Olympics opening ceremony added a touch of glamour to the event. Alongside her family and other celebrities, Chrissy embraced the experience with confidence and style, proving that true fashion is about self-expression and individuality. As the 2024 Paris Olympics continue, fans can follow the latest updates and watch the action from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms. Whether cheering for their favorite athletes or admiring the performances, viewers can enjoy the spirit of the Olympics and celebrate the achievements of talented individuals from around the world.