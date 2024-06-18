Chrissy Teigen, the popular model and cookbook author, recently provided an exclusive update on her neck injury. She took to social media to share that she is currently wearing a neck brace due to a recent accident. Teigen did not disclose the specific details of how the injury occurred, but she assured her fans that she is receiving proper medical care and is on the road to recovery.

In addition to her update on her health, Teigen also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received from her followers. She thanked everyone for their well wishes and kind words during this challenging time.

Neck injuries can be serious and require proper treatment to ensure a full recovery. It is important for individuals who experience neck pain or discomfort to seek medical attention promptly and follow their healthcare provider’s recommendations for care.

We wish Chrissy Teigen a speedy recovery and hope to see her back to her vibrant self soon. Stay tuned for further updates on her condition and recovery process.