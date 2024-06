Chrissy Teigen Responds to Criticism About Her Appearance

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to address comments made by an influencer regarding her appearance. The influencer had suggested that Teigen had fillers in her cheeks placed incorrectly. In response, Teigen shared a TikTok video in which she defended herself, stating that her doctor is not active on social media as he is focused on his professional work.