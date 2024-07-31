Chris Pratt recently took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and their pet pig. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing Schwarzenegger posing with the pig, named Whiskey.

In the caption, Pratt expressed his love and admiration for Schwarzenegger, calling him a “giant heart” and a “great dad.” He also thanked him for being a positive influence in his life and for always being there for him.

The actor went on to praise Whiskey, describing him as a “big, loving, gentle soul” and a beloved member of their family. Pratt shared that the pig brings joy and laughter to their lives and expressed gratitude for his presence.

Pratt’s touching tribute received an outpouring of love and support from fans and followers, who left comments praising the actor for his kind words and sweet gesture. Many people also expressed admiration for the bond between Schwarzenegger and Whiskey, calling it heartwarming and adorable.

Overall, Pratt’s birthday tribute serves as a reminder of the importance of family, love, and gratitude. It showcases the special relationship between Schwarzenegger, Pratt, and their beloved pet pig, highlighting the joy and happiness that animals can bring into our lives. It’s a heartwarming moment that resonates with many people and spreads positivity and love in the world.