Chris Hemsworth recently attended the San Diego Comic-Con where he shared his thoughts on fans dressing up as his iconic character, Thor. The actor expressed his gratitude and excitement for the fans who put in the effort to dress as the God of Thunder.

During a panel discussion at the event, Hemsworth mentioned how much he enjoys seeing fans embody the character he has portrayed on the big screen. He appreciated the dedication and creativity that goes into creating elaborate Thor costumes and praised the attention to detail that fans exhibit.

Hemsworth’s interaction with fans at Comic-Con showed his genuine appreciation for their support and enthusiasm. The actor’s humility and down-to-earth nature were evident as he took the time to acknowledge and celebrate the fans who have embraced his portrayal of Thor.

In addition to discussing fan costumes, Hemsworth also shared some insights into his experience portraying the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He highlighted the physical and emotional challenges of bringing such a powerful and complex character to life on screen.

Overall, Chris Hemsworth’s reactions to fans dressing as Thor at San Diego Comic-Con reflect his gratitude and admiration for the passionate fan base that has supported him throughout his career. The actor’s humble and appreciative attitude towards his fans further solidifies his status as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.