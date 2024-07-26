Chris Hemsworth spent his weekend at San Diego Comic-Con talking about his upcoming animated movie, Transformers One. He addressed the rumors about his possible involvement in a crossover between the Transformers and G.I. Joe universes. Hemsworth mentioned that he loves the creative potential of these universes and the characters they offer, but clarified that nothing official has been decided yet.

He shared that there have been discussions and ideas presented about the crossover project, but it all depends on the filmmaker and the quality of the script. Hemsworth also mentioned his close friendship with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has been involved in these films for many years. He expressed his interest in the project and hopes that something will come together.

In Transformers One, Hemsworth voices the role of a young Optimus Prime in an animated prequel set on Cybertron. Along with his work on this project, Hemsworth is known for his role as Lord Dementus in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is a familiar face at San Diego Comic-Con and expressed his gratitude for the love and support he receives from fans.

The actor praised the dedication of fans who attend Comic-Con, even dressing up in elaborate costumes despite the heat. He acknowledged the hard work that goes into wearing costumes like Thor’s in hot weather, having experienced it himself while filming in Atlanta. Hemsworth reflected on his early days attending Comic-Con and how the excitement and anticipation of the event never fade.

Transformers One, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm, is set to release on Sept. 20. Fans can look forward to seeing Hemsworth bring the character of Optimus Prime to life in this animated adventure.