Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, recently shared insights into his fitness routine and diet schedule during an interview for National Mutt Day. While many fans are accustomed to seeing Evans in great shape for his movie roles, he revealed that he prioritizes his rescue dog Dodger’s nutrition over his own. According to Evans, his diet depends on the fitness level required for his current project, but outside of that, he enjoys indulging in junk food.

When it comes to workout routines, Evans and Dodger are always in sync. Dodger, who is 10 years old, leads an active lifestyle and plays a significant role in Evans’ cardio workouts. They go on long hikes and even enjoy rollerblading together for over an hour every day. Dodger not only helps Evans stay physically active but also contributes to his overall happiness. Evans mentioned that his life has significantly improved since adopting Dodger and that he can’t stay in a bad mood when his furry friend is around.

Evans described the experience of adopting Dodger as profound and stated that it was a decision filled with fate. He emphasized that he will continue to rescue dogs in the future. In support of rescue dogs like Dodger, a portion of the proceeds from Jinx products sold at Walmart in August will benefit the USO Canine Program.

While Evans’ fitness routine and diet may vary depending on his movie roles, his dedication to staying active and prioritizing his dog’s well-being is evident. Dodger not only keeps Evans physically fit but also brings immense joy and companionship to his life. Adopting rescue dogs like Dodger has become a meaningful and fulfilling experience for Evans, reinforcing his commitment to giving these animals a loving home. Through partnerships like the one with Jinx, Evans continues to support initiatives that benefit rescue dogs and promote their well-being.