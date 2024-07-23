Chris Brown is facing a massive $50 million lawsuit filed by four concertgoers who claim that the singer brutally attacked them backstage after a performance. According to the lawsuit filed in Harris County, Tex., Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell allege that Brown and his associates threw chairs, kicked, and stomped on them. It is reported that the four individuals were invited backstage at Brown’s show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of his ongoing “11:11” tour.

The lawsuit accuses Brown of participating in and directing the violence against the concertgoers. Live Nation, the company promoting Brown’s tour, along with his associates Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy, are also named as defendants in the suit. The complaint states that Brown’s entourage reminded the singer of past issues with one of the concertgoers before the assault took place.

The plaintiffs claim that they were subjected to a brutal attack by Brown and his associates, resulting in the need for medical treatment. The lawsuit also alleges that Live Nation failed to ensure the safety of concertgoers at Brown’s gig. The four individuals are seeking a temporary restraining order against the singer and $50 million in damages.

In addition to the lawsuit, Chris Brown has faced criticism for his past controversial performances. In a recent incident, Brown was seen grabbing the throat of “Love Island” star Natalia Zoppa during a concert in Manchester, England, which many fans deemed as aggressive and distressing. This incident adds to Brown’s history of controversy, including his assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Despite the legal troubles and public backlash, Brown is continuing his “11:11” tour on the West Coast, with plans to conclude in Los Angeles on August 6. The singer’s representatives and Live Nation have been contacted for comment on the recent lawsuit. Chris Brown’s legal woes and controversial behavior continue to be in the spotlight as he faces serious allegations from concertgoers and scrutiny from fans and the public.