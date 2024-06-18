The Lionesses of England have taken a break from the football pitch to celebrate Chloe Kelly’s upcoming wedding with a fun-filled hen party in Ibiza. Manchester City captain Steph Houghton and teammate Demi Stokes joined in the festivities as they partied in style on the Spanish party island.

The group of women traded in their football boots for stilettos and tight dresses as they hit up the famous Ushuaia club in Ibiza. Chloe Kelly, the bride-to-be, looked stunning in white high-waisted trousers, a halterneck top, and a ‘bride’ headband. The squad later headed to one of Ibiza’s beach clubs, where they enjoyed the sun and posed for some fun photos.

In true hen do fashion, Chloe’s friends decked out her hotel room with a giant inflatable engagement ring, balloons, and personalized gift bags. Steph Houghton took to Instagram to share their excitement, calling the hen party ‘unreal’ and expressing her anticipation for the upcoming wedding.

Chloe Kelly, who rose to fame during last year’s World Cup, scored England’s winning penalty against Nigeria. She got engaged to her fiancé, Scott Moore, under the Northern Lights in Iceland last year. The couple has been together for over five years and has kept their relationship mostly private.

Despite the women enjoying their time in Ibiza, the men’s squad is hard at work training in Germany for their upcoming matches in the Euros. The England men’s team secured a 1-0 victory against Serbia in their first match, while Denmark played to a 1-1 draw against Slovenia. England will face off against Denmark in their next match before taking on Slovenia in their final group stage game.

While Chloe and the Lionesses unwind in Ibiza, the England men’s team is focused on their Euro campaign, hoping to replicate the success of their female counterparts. Chloe’s wedding planning is in full swing, and she is enjoying every moment leading up to her big day.