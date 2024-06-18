Comedian Chloe Fineman recently responded to critics who had negative comments about her outfit at the Cannes International Film Festival. The 35-year-old Saturday Night Live star attended the screening of director Frances Ford Coppola’s film, Megalopolis, in Cannes, France. Fineman wore a strapless Celine gown covered in red sequins with a small cutout at the front.

After photos of her outfit were posted by a fashion account, @checkthetag, some commenters had negative things to say about her look. One person mentioned that her head looked too big for her body in the pictures, while another compared her to a bobblehead. Despite the criticism, Fineman responded with grace, simply thanking her critics and asking for kindness.

However, not all comments were negative. Actor Anthony Ramos showed his support by expressing his love for her outfit. Fineman, known for her celebrity impressions, often takes a light-hearted approach to situations and doesn’t shy away from making fun of herself. At a previous event, she joked about potentially embarrassing herself in front of the stars she impersonates.

For more updates on celebrity news and fashion at the Cannes Film Festival, be sure to check out ET’s gallery. Stay tuned for the latest in entertainment and fashion news!