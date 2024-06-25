Chloe Brockett and Jack Fincham’s relationship seems to be heading towards an engagement, according to sources close to the couple. After years of being on and off, they have recently taken a more serious approach to their relationship. Chloe has reportedly given Jack a deadline to propose by the end of the year.

Their journey has not been without its challenges, as they faced jealous rows and temporary breakups in the past. However, they have managed to overcome these obstacles and have now moved in together. Their social media accounts are filled with declarations of love for each other, indicating a strong bond between the two.

Jack had previously hinted at a possible proposal when he shared a post from a jeweler on his Instagram stories. Although he did not propose at that time, friends believe that it is only a matter of time before he pops the question. According to sources, Jack is certain that Chloe is the one for him and he envisions a future with her.

The couple’s decision to move in together was a significant step in their relationship and has convinced Chloe that Jack is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. Their shared home in Dubai, complete with a balcony and hot tub, reflects their commitment to each other.

Despite the challenges they have faced in the past, Chloe and Jack’s love seems to have stood the test of time. With an engagement on the horizon, their friends and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in their love story.