Chloë Bailey is preparing to release her second studio album, Trouble in Paradise, and she’s drawing inspiration from influential singers like her mentor, Beyoncé. In a recent interview with NYLON, the 25-year-old artist discussed how her upcoming album differs from her debut project, In Pieces. While her first album focused on heartache, Trouble in Paradise is all about celebrating womanhood and having fun.

Chloë described the album as a “summer fling” – a fleeting but exhilarating experience that feels too good to worry about how long it will last. She also opened up about the challenges she faced shedding her kid-friendly image and being compared to her sister, Halle Bailey. Despite the criticism, Chloë found inspiration in barrier-breaking Black artists like Whitney Houston and Beyoncé, who have faced similar challenges in their careers.

In a candid moment on Latto’s Apple Music 1 show, 777 Radio, Chloë admitted that the public’s reaction to her solo singles, which differ from her work with Chloe x Halle, left her feeling confused. She acknowledged that some people weren’t used to seeing her in a sexy light but emphasized that it was a genuine expression of her passion and confidence.

Chloë also shared that Trouble in Paradise will feature a Chloe x Halle reunion, with Halle making an appearance on one of the tracks. The sisters, who pursued solo projects after their album Ungodly Hour, found time to collaborate again despite their busy schedules.

Reflecting on the advice she received from Beyoncé, Chloë expressed excitement for fans to experience Trouble in Paradise. She noted that her art tends to surprise people and gain appreciation over time, much like her previous work with her sister. Chloë’s journey as an artist is about staying true to herself and letting the world catch up to her unique vision.

As fans eagerly await the release of Trouble in Paradise, Chloë’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of staying authentic in the face of criticism and following one’s creative instincts. The album promises to be a celebration of growth, empowerment, and the enduring bond between two talented sisters in the music industry.