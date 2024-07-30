Bronx native rapper Chino XL passed away at the age of 50 at his home, as announced by his family. The official statement shared on Instagram expressed the deep sadness the family feels about Chino’s sudden passing. Survived by his children, grandchildren, mother, and longtime partner, Stephanie, Chino was remembered by his daughters as a loving and strong father figure who always kept it real.

Chino XL, whose real name is Derek Keith Barbosa, started his rap career in East Orange, New Jersey, adopting the stage name “Chino” from his childhood nickname. He later teamed up with producer Kerri Chandler to form the duo Art of Origin before signing with Rick Rubin’s Def American Recordings. Chino released his first solo album, “Here to Save You All,” in 1996, followed by three more studio albums. In addition to his music career, Chino also ventured into acting, appearing in various TV shows and films.

The family did not disclose the cause of Chino’s death and has requested privacy during this difficult time. They mentioned that a memorial for the late rapper will be planned and shared with the public soon. Many artists and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Chino XL and honor his contributions to the music industry. Fellow rapper KXNG Crooked reminisced about their long-standing friendship and collaboration on the recent single “Pendulum Swing.”

Chino XL’s impact on the hip-hop community is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists. His talents extended beyond music, as he also dabbled in graphic novel writing, showcasing his creativity and versatility. The news of his passing has left many fans and colleagues heartbroken, as they remember the iconic rapper for his unique style and lyrical prowess.

Chino XL’s presence in the entertainment industry will be greatly missed, but his artistry and spirit will live on through his music and the memories he created with those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace, forever remembered as a true legend in the world of hip-hop.