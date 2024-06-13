children-invited-for-fun-filled-historical-summer-of-play

The Summer of Play program is coming to Henley this summer at Greys Court, known for its rich history and heraldry. The event will feature activities inspired by medieval times, set against the backdrop of a medieval tower. Children will have the opportunity to participate in games that mimic crossing moats and improve their target practice skills. They will also get to experience tumbling towers around the historic site.

Organized by the National Trust, the event will also include craft activities to engage children and families. This summer scheme not only promises a fun and interactive experience but also aims to provide a guided exploration of history. It encourages learning and discovery in a captivating manner, allowing children to interact with the environment and each other.

Running from July 25 to September 3, the Summer of Play offers a family-friendly festival atmosphere with multiple zones for children to explore. From various games to art activities and a cozy book corner for quiet time, the event caters to children of different ages and interests. Children under 5 can join the program for free without the need for pre-booking.

For more information, visit the National Trust website and make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting and educational summer experience at Greys Court in Henley.