Chicago Med fans will be disappointed to hear that actor Dominic Rains will not be returning as Dr. Crockett Marcel for Season 10. Rains has portrayed the character since Season 5 but has decided to exit as a series regular. However, there is still a possibility that he could make a guest appearance in the future.

In the Season 9 finale, Dr. Crockett Marcel made a tough decision not to perform surgery on a young patient named Colin, who tragically passed away, leading to his father taking his own life. This heartbreaking event deeply affected Crockett, especially as he mentioned that he had lost his own daughter to leukemia. As a result, Sharon Goodwin suggested that he take a leave of absence to process his emotions.

With the departure of both Rains and the showrunners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, Allen MacDonald will be stepping in as the new showrunner for Season 10. Fans can expect changes and developments in the upcoming season, including an explanation for Dr. Crockett’s absence and the potential for his return in the future.

While it is uncertain if Dr. Crockett Marcel will make a permanent comeback, viewers can still hope for his guest appearances and possibly a more significant role later on. As of now, there has been no announcement regarding a replacement for Rains/Crockett.

The upcoming season of Chicago Med promises to continue delivering the intense medical drama that fans have come to love. Make sure to tune in to NBC this fall for Season 10, airing on One Chicago Wednesdays alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. And if you need to catch up on past seasons, you can stream Chicago Med on Peacock.

Let us know in the comments how you feel about Dr. Crockett Marcel's departure from Chicago Med.