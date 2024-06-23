Jocelyn Hudon has some exciting news for fans of Chicago Fire! According to Deadline, she has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming Season 13. Hudon first joined the show at the end of Season 12 as Lyla Novak, the new paramedic at Ambulance 61.

The addition of Novak came at a crucial time, as the show was in need of a replacement for Sylvie Brett, who departed early in the previous season. Initially hesitant to commit to Firehouse 51, Novak eventually decided to stay on as a series regular. It will be interesting to see how her character develops in the upcoming season.

Hudon is no stranger to the screen, having appeared in various Hallmark movies such as Falling in Love in Niagara. She also had recurring roles in popular Hallmark dramas like When Calls the Heart and When Hope Calls. Additionally, she starred in the movie The Fall in early 2024 and received a Best Actress nomination at the Mammoth Film Festival.

In addition to her Hallmark projects, Hudon has made appearances in a variety of TV shows including Acapulco, The Rookie: Feds, Dave, Criminal Minds, and 9-1-1. Her diverse acting background is sure to bring depth to her character on Chicago Fire.

Fans can expect more casting changes in the upcoming season, as Eamonn Walker (Chief Wallace Boden) will be stepping down as a series regular. The show will introduce a new chief, Dom Pascal, who previously held the same position in Miami. Described as cheerful and effective under pressure, Pascal will bring a different leadership style to Firehouse 51.

Casting for the new chief is currently underway, and an announcement is expected in the coming weeks. With these changes on the horizon, Season 13 of Chicago Fire is shaping up to be an exciting one for fans. The new season is set to premiere on NBC this fall, airing on Wednesdays between Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jocelyn Hudon as a series regular on Chicago Fire? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Stay tuned to this site for the latest TV spoilers, news, and updates.