Cheryl, a member of Girls Aloud, has been praised by Danny Robins, the creator of 2:22 A Ghost Story, for her acting skills. Despite being on a massive arena tour with her band, Cheryl took on the role of Jenny in the play and received high praise for her performance. Danny Robins commended Cheryl, stating that she was “instantly brilliant” and showed real talent from the beginning.

While some critics have accused the play of stunt casting, Danny defended Cheryl’s involvement and expressed his belief that she could have a successful acting career in the future. He mentioned that Cheryl was paid £750,000 for her role in the play and was convinced to join after watching a previous performance.

Danny Robins addressed the criticism of stunt casting by emphasizing that they cast individuals who bring excitement and talent to the stage. He compared the casting process to “Doctor Who regenerating,” indicating that different actors can bring their own unique qualities to the role of Jenny.

Furthermore, Danny hinted at the possibility of casting individuals from various backgrounds, including TV presenters, pop stars, politicians, and even footballers. He highlighted the importance of finding the right moment for each performer to showcase their talents on stage.

Cheryl’s successful debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story has opened up new opportunities for her in the acting world. With her natural talent and stage presence, Cheryl could potentially pursue a thriving acting career once her current commitments with Girls Aloud are completed.

Overall, Cheryl’s performance in 2:22 A Ghost Story has garnered positive reviews and has sparked discussions about her promising future in acting. Danny Robins’ endorsement of Cheryl’s acting abilities has further solidified her position as a talented performer with potential for growth in the industry.