Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmates have been thrilling fans across the UK with their reunion tour, celebrating the band’s biggest hits. During a recent performance in Liverpool, Cheryl took a moment to address a viral video from 20 years ago where she mentioned she wouldn’t sing “Love Machine” in her 30s. However, now at 41, Cheryl humorously pointed out that she technically kept her word by performing the song on stage.

Despite Cheryl’s previous comment, the fans have been ecstatic about the Girls Aloud reunion tour, with Nicola Roberts even teasing Cheryl on Instagram about singing “Love Machine” past 30. The group has been paying tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding throughout the tour, incorporating her vocals into their performance of “I’ll Stand By You” as a touching remembrance.

Even though the girls have faced challenges in selling out venues, the support from fans has been overwhelming as they come together to celebrate the beloved girl group. The tour has been a nostalgic trip down memory lane for many, reigniting their fangirl spirit regardless of age.

The excitement surrounding the Girls Aloud reunion tour has been building since it was first announced, and fans have been delighted to see the group back together on stage. The energy and camaraderie among Cheryl, Nadine, Kimberley, and Nicola have been infectious, creating a memorable experience for both the band and their dedicated supporters.

As the tour comes to an end, it’s clear that the Girls Aloud reunion has been a resounding success, bringing joy and nostalgia to fans who have been eagerly waiting to see their favorite girl group back in action. The bond between the band members and their connection with the audience have made this tour a special and heartwarming journey for everyone involved.