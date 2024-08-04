Cherie Jimenez has made a fiery return to Days of Our Lives, stirring up drama in Salem with her character Gabi Hernandez DiMera. Not only did she expose EJ DiMera’s paternity secret, but she also made waves in the business world with the relaunch of Gabi Chic. Fans are left wondering if Gabi is aware of her husband Stefan’s one-night stand with Ava Vitali.

Actress Cherie Jimenez has hinted that Gabi has changed during her time in prison, but she is still the same fierce and unpredictable character. She warned, “Don’t mess with Gabi. There is no telling what can happen.” It seems like Gabi has been digging for information about Stefan and Ava’s business partnership, leading fans to believe she knows more than she’s letting on.

With Gabi’s track record of seeking revenge, viewers are left speculating about her plans for Stefan. Could she be waiting for the perfect moment to strike and make him pay for his betrayal? Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Gabi is a loose cannon who may have a revenge scheme up her sleeve.

As the tension between Gabi, Stefan, and Ava continues to build, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what Gabi has in store. Will she confront Stefan about his infidelity, or will she wait for the perfect moment to exact her revenge? One thing is for sure – when it comes to Gabi Hernandez DiMera, anything is possible.

For all the latest updates, spoilers, and predictions about Days of Our Lives, be sure to stay tuned to CDL for all the juiciest news from Salem. The drama is only just beginning, and Gabi’s revenge plot is sure to keep viewers hooked for weeks to come. Stay tuned for all the latest developments in this explosive storyline.