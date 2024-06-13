Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast from The Chase, recently made a subtle comment about his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer on social media. The couple, who had been together for about a year, surprised fans when Hayley announced their breakup on her social channels a few weeks ago. Sources close to them revealed that their relationship ended because they had different life goals, with Hayley enjoying glitzy events while Mark preferred a quieter domestic life. Despite the split, they remain on good terms, and Mark values spending time with his son from a previous relationship.

In a recent social media post, Mark shared a picture of himself enjoying a meal at a restaurant he used to frequent with Hayley. The caption hinted at his focus on fitness and nutrition, suggesting a message to his ex-partner. Just before their breakup, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary with a visit to the beach where their romance began.

Hayley also shared a similar post on her social media, reflecting on their time together. The couple was open about their relationship, with Hayley once mentioning their age gap and expressing how well they got along. Their relationship started at the 2022 National Television Awards, where Mark received a Toby Carvery Gold Card that caught Hayley’s attention. She fondly remembers the moment as an icebreaker that led to their connection.

Overall, Mark and Hayley’s breakup seems amicable, with both parties reflecting on their time together. Despite their differences, they shared special moments and memories that they will cherish. Fans of The Chase star and his ex-girlfriend continue to support them as they move forward separately.