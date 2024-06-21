Charlotte Hawkins was the center of attention at the fourth day of Royal Ascot this year as she stunned in a green and white gown adorned with leaf motifs. The Good Morning Britain host has been a prominent figure at the event, presenting live from the races and captivating onlookers with her fashion choices.

Throughout the week, Charlotte has showcased a variety of stylish outfits, starting with a chic British red dress and matching fascinator on the opening day of Ascot. She continued to impress with a polka dot long-sleeve dress and woven hat on Wednesday, followed by a brightly-colored pink midi dress and bow hat on day three.

Royal Ascot, known as the highlight of the UK racing calendar, kicked off on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and will conclude on Saturday. The event has a long-standing tradition of royal attendance, with notable figures like Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips gracing the occasion.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had a deep-seated affection for horse racing, amassing over 20 Royal Ascot winners during her reign. Despite her passing, the royal family’s connection to the event remains strong, with King Charles continuing to attend and uphold the longstanding customs associated with Royal Ascot.

One such tradition is the carriage procession, where the King and Queen arrive with their guests in a grand display that dates back to 1825. Queen Camilla accompanied King Charles in this year’s procession, showcasing the continuity of royal presence at the prestigious event.

A poignant moment at this year’s Royal Ascot was Lady Gabriella’s first public appearance since the tragic death of her husband, Thomas Kingston. The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent was seen arriving in a carriage with Princess Anne and Peter Phillips, receiving support and comfort from fellow royals like Zara Tindall.

As the races continue and the excitement builds towards the grand finale on Saturday, attendees and spectators alike are treated to a spectacle of elegance, tradition, and high-stakes competition. Charlotte Hawkins, with her impeccable style and charismatic presence, has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on this year’s Royal Ascot, solidifying her status as a fashion icon and a beloved figure in the world of horse racing and society events.