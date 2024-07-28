Charli XCX has completely changed the game with her latest album, Brat. The British singer-songwriter has brought a messy, volatile party-girl aesthetic to the forefront of pop culture, inspiring a new wave of self-expression and freedom. Instead of the typical polished pop star image, Charli’s brats party hard, wear what they want, and speak their minds without inhibition.

In a recent interview, Charli revealed that her inspiration for the album came from a desire to embody a girl who is carefree, confident, and unapologetically herself. This image of a girl at a rave wearing a tank top, feeling hot and sweaty, but still dancing with her friends, served as the driving force behind her music. Charli wanted to encapsulate that feeling and energy in her songs, creating an anthem for those who are unafraid to be themselves.

Despite her current status as the It Girl of the summer, Charli admitted that she hasn’t always been this cool. She reflected on her younger years, mentioning that the pressure to be cool and aesthetically pleasing is starting at a much younger age now. Kids as young as 12 are already aware of how they present themselves online and the importance of being socially, politically, and culturally correct. Charli acknowledged that she was not as aware or smart at that age, but she was just in her own space.

The influence of Charli’s music extends beyond the realm of pop culture, as it has now made its way into US politics. Following Joe Biden’s exit from the presidential race, his VP, Kamala Harris, took the spotlight. Charli took to social media to declare, “Kamala IS brat,” signaling her support for the Vice President. Harris’s campaign on platforms like X and TikTok has been rebranded as Kamala HQ, mirroring the aesthetics of Charli’s album cover in an effort to appeal to Gen-Z voters.

Charli is not the only pop star embracing the brat lifestyle. Artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Cmat have also embraced their inner brats, unafraid to show their vulnerabilities and wear their hearts on their sleeves. The brat movement is all about being unapologetically yourself, flaws and all, which is something Charli fully stands behind.

In addition to her musical influence, Charli has also sparked a fashion and lifestyle movement with the brat aesthetic. A brat, according to Charli, is someone with a packet of cigarettes, a strappy white vest top, no bra, and a Bic lighter. Celebrities like Chappell Roan have shown their support for Charli by posing with the Brat album on social media, further solidifying the impact of this new wave of self-expression.

As Charli XCX continues to redefine pop culture and inspire a new generation of music lovers, it’s clear that her influence goes far beyond the realm of music. With her unapologetic attitude and unique style, Charli is setting the stage for a new era of authenticity and self-expression in the music industry. The brat movement is here to stay, and it’s only just getting started.