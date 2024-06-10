charli-xcx-releases-deluxe-edition-of-brat

Charli XCX Unveils Deluxe Edition of Brat

Three days after dropping her latest album Brat, Charli XCX has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of the LP. Titled Brat and It’s the Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, the new release includes three additional tracks. The song “Hello Goodbye” was produced by A. G. Cook, “Guess” was a collaboration with Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, and “Spring Breakers” samples Britney Spears’ hit song “Everytime” from 2003.

While official sales numbers for Brat won’t be available until a week after its release, the album has already broken records as Charli XCX’s biggest streaming debut on Spotify, surpassing her 2022 album Crash. Brat received 15.4 million streams on its release day, compared to Crash’s 5.9 million. Before the album’s launch, Charli XCX released four singles: “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2B,” and “360,” the latter of which received a remix featuring Robyn and Yung Lean.

In the coming months, Charli XCX is set to hit the road on a North American arena tour alongside Troye Sivan, with Shygirl as the opening act. Fans can also catch her at smaller venues throughout June. For a detailed review of Brat, check out Pitchfork’s Best New Music feature.