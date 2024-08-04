Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have joined forces to release their highly-anticipated music video for “Guess,” and fans are loving it. The video, which is already a hit with over 2.7 million views, showcases the unique style and talent of both artists.

Leading up to the release, Charli XCX teased fans with hints of the collaboration on her social media, including images of her signature style and a sneak peek of Billie Eilish’s involvement. Fans and celebrities alike speculated and eagerly awaited the official announcement.

Once the music video dropped, fans were thrilled to see the dynamic between Charli and Billie on screen. The catchy beat and playful lyrics of the song perfectly complemented the visuals, making it an instant hit among their fan bases.

Billie Eilish took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity to work with Charli XCX, showcasing their mutual respect and admiration for each other. The collaboration was a true testament to the power of creativity and friendship in the music industry.

Overall, the release of “Guess” has solidified Charli XCX and Billie Eilish as a formidable duo in the music world. Their combined talent and unique styles have resonated with fans, further cementing their status as two of the most exciting artists in the industry today.