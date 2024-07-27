Chari Hawkins, a heptathlon superstar set to compete in the 2024 Olympics, has faced her fair share of challenges, including battling anxiety and panic attacks. Despite her struggles, she has managed to overcome them and pursue her dreams of representing Team USA on the world stage.

During the 2019 USA Indoor Nationals, Chari experienced a particularly difficult moment when her anxiety overwhelmed her to the point of tears and physical distress, leading to a hamstring injury that forced her to withdraw from the competition. This setback made her realize that she needed to address her anxiety issues and make a change in her mindset.

Through seeking support from friends, coaches, and online resources, Chari learned that she was not alone in her struggles with anxiety. She discovered that her self-worth should not be solely based on her performance in athletics, a realization that helped her manage her anxiety and prevent future panic attacks.

While Chari still faces moments of anxiety, particularly during high-pressure events like the Olympic trials, she has developed a new perspective on her fears. She refers to her anxiety as her “Green Goblin” and acknowledges that it is okay to feel scared as long as she also holds space for the potential for success.

By focusing on what success looks and feels like, Chari is able to shift her mindset and approach challenges with a sense of pride and determination. Running, which she once despised, has become a source of empowerment for her, allowing her to conquer both physical and mental obstacles.

As Chari prepares to compete in the 2024 Olympics, she hopes to inspire others facing similar challenges to persevere and believe in their ability to overcome adversity. Her journey serves as a reminder that with the right mindset and support system, it is possible to turn obstacles into opportunities for growth and success.