Chappell Roan, a rising star in the music industry, drew a massive crowd at this year’s Lollapalooza festival held in Grant Park, Chicago. Despite not being a headliner, her performance on the main stage captivated thousands of fans who sang along to her hit songs like “Hot to Go!”. The festival, known for its daily capacity of 115,000 people, featured other big names like Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Blink-182, the Killers, and more.

Lollapalooza, which began as a tour for the rock band Jane’s Addiction in 1991, has become an iconic music festival in Chicago since 2005. The festival’s lineup this year included a mix of established artists and up-and-coming talents like Laufey, Last Dinner Party, and Blondshell.

Perry Farrell, the vocalist of Jane’s Addiction, explained to the Chicago Tribune that Roan’s rise to fame was a result of the internet and how quickly things can happen in the music industry. The festival showcased a variety of performances, with highlights including Roan’s electrifying set, Renee Rapp’s captivating performance, and Zedd’s mesmerizing stage lights.

The atmosphere at Grant Park during the festival was vibrant and energetic, with concertgoers enjoying the music and the company of fellow music lovers. Artists like Ruel, Megan Moroney, Kesha, Hozier, and Tyla also graced the stage, providing memorable moments for fans in attendance.

Overall, Lollapalooza 2024 was a huge success, with Chappell Roan’s performance standing out as a highlight of the event. The festival continues to be a platform for artists to showcase their talents and connect with a diverse audience of music enthusiasts.