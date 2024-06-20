Alec Baldwin, known for his acting career, is branching out into reality TV with his new show alongside his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The couple, who have been together since 2012, have seven kids with big personalities, ranging from 1 to 10 years old. The show, titled “The Baldwins,” is set to air on TLC in 2025, giving viewers a glimpse into their chaotic and busy life.

The show will focus on the daily life of the Baldwin family, showcasing the ups and downs, the love, laughter, and drama that comes with raising a large family. Alec and Hilaria shared the news on social media, assuring fans that they are not expecting another child but rather excited about their upcoming reality series.

While the show will feature their seven shared children, it remains unclear if Alec’s eldest daughter from a previous marriage or his granddaughter will make appearances. Additionally, it is uncertain whether the show will touch upon Alec’s legal troubles, including the upcoming trial for the involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Alec has previously expressed his interest in reality TV as a way to work from home and spend more time with his family. The show will offer fans a closer look at the Baldwin family dynamics, the chaos with the kids, managing their careers, and finding time for each other amidst the craziness of everyday life.

Overall, “The Baldwins” promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining show that gives viewers a peek into the Baldwin family’s unique and bustling household. Stay tuned for more updates on the show’s premiere next year on TLC.