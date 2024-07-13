Channing Tatum couldn’t contain his adoration for his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, during a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 44-year-old actor expressed his happiness and admiration for Kravitz, describing her as “so special.” Tatum went on to share how wonderful it is to wake up every day and collaborate creatively with her.

Their relationship blossomed while working together on Kravitz’s film, Blink Twice, where Tatum stars alongside Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat. Initially surprised by the script Kravitz presented to him, Tatum was impressed by the unique project she had been working on for years. He praised the film as “wild” and emphasized the creative journey they experienced together.

In addition to his upcoming film with Kravitz, Tatum is currently promoting his role in Fly Me to the Moon, a romantic comedy with Scarlett Johansson. Reflecting on Johansson’s comedic talent, Tatum highlighted the humor and underappreciated skills of both Johansson and Kravitz. He commended their ability to deliver comedic performances despite being primarily recognized for their looks.

Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship became public in August 2021, and news of their engagement surfaced in late October 2023. For Kravitz, this romance marks a new chapter following her divorce from Karl Glusman, while Tatum previously shared a marriage with Jenna Dewan. Despite their past relationships, Tatum and Kravitz have found love and creative synergy in each other.

As Tatum continues to captivate audiences with his performances on screen, his personal life with Kravitz adds a layer of joy and inspiration to his journey. The couple’s shared passion for storytelling and filmmaking has brought them together in a harmonious partnership that celebrates creativity and love. With their upcoming projects and shared endeavors, Tatum and Kravitz are poised to create magic both on and off the screen.