In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, Paulina Price asks Kayla Johnson to investigate Chanel DiMera’s lab results to uncover the cause of her miscarriage. Chanel confides in Johnny DiMera about a dream she had of a happy baby shower before waking up to the harsh reality of losing her child. Despite Chanel’s initial coldness, Paulina apologizes to her after learning that Chanel had suffered a partial molar pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts Brady expresses her condolences to Abe Carver over Chanel’s miscarriage and discusses a potential business venture in television production. Kate shows interest in starting a new soap opera, inspired by Abe’s favorite show “Body and Soul”. However, their plans hit a snag when Kate discovers that “Body and Soul” has been canceled.

Johnny continues to support Chanel at the DiMera mansion, offering her comfort during this difficult time. At Marlena Evans’ townhouse, Marlena enlists Stephanie Johnson’s help in reaching out to Everett Lynch, who is being held by Bobby at Bayview. Despite Stephanie’s efforts, Bobby remains adamant about keeping Everett locked up.

At the Salem PD, Steve Johnson is booked on a felony charge for a crime he confessed to. Jada Hunter warns Steve about the possibility of facing up to five years in prison if a plea deal with Justin Kiriakis doesn’t work out. Steve’s interactions with Jada hint at a deeper story involving Clyde Weston’s escape and potential ties to Ava Vitali and John Black.

As the drama unfolds in Salem, viewers can expect Jada to visit Bayview in an attempt to help Everett.