Chanel West Coast made quite an impression with her latest photos. The 35-year-old TV personality looked stunning in a bikini as she sunbathed while promoting her Coasty Swim brand on Instagram. She shared two photos that quickly garnered likes, showing off her postpartum curves as she continues to care for her daughter, Bowie Breeze, born in November 2022.

Chanel, who has been open about undergoing liposuction to regain her pre-baby body, has also been dedicated to her fitness routine as a mom. In the photos, she can be seen lounging on a sunbed in a pastel blue, yellow, and pink bikini from her brand’s collection. Her toned figure, flat stomach, and tan legs were on full display, exuding confidence and style.

With retro ’50s vibes in her bandeau-style top and white-rimmed shades, Chanel completed her look with bangle jewelry. She wore her hair down and rocked a bronzer-heavy makeup look, radiating summer vibes and glamour. In one of the photos, she added a cute pink sarong as a cover-up, showcasing her versatility and style.

Chanel’s Coasty Swim brand, which she launched shortly before becoming a mother, is size-inclusive and eco-friendly. She has emphasized the importance of body positivity and empowerment, aiming to make women feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. Through her swimwear line, Chanel hopes to spread good vibes and reach coastlines around the world.

In a previous Instagram post from her vacation in Mexico, Chanel stunned in a frill-accent Princess Bikini, receiving praise from fans for her incredible look on the beach. Despite her busy schedule as a mom and entrepreneur, Chanel continues to prioritize self-care and maintaining her fitness, inspiring others to embrace their bodies and feel confident in their skin.

Overall, Chanel West Coast’s bikini photos not only showcase her ‘Barbie’ body but also reflect her dedication to promoting body positivity and self-love through her Coasty Swim brand. As she continues to grow her business and inspire women around the world, Chanel remains a figure of empowerment and style in the fashion industry.