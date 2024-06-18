Chanel No. 5 has stood the test of time as one of the most iconic perfumes in the world, with a long list of celebrity fans. However, Chanel has recently introduced a limited-edition bottle inspired by a famous Marilyn Monroe quote.

The Chanel No. 5 L’Eau Drop is the brand’s first collectible bottle, priced at $188. The design of the bottle is shaped like a drop of perfume and is a tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s well-known statement from a 1952 Time cover story. Monroe famously said, “Once this fellow says ‘Marilyn, what do you wear to bed?’ So I said I only wear Chanel No. 5.”

While Monroe preferred the original Chanel No. 5, the limited-edition drop bottle contains No. 5 L’Eau, a more casual and fresh version of the classic scent. Olivier Polge, Chanel’s in-house perfumer, described it as a blend of familiar floral notes with lighter citrus top notes.

Chanel’s head of global creative resources for fragrance and beauty, Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, emphasized the universal yet intimate quality that both No. 5 and Marilyn Monroe embody. The actress’s association with the fragrance has made her an eternal symbol of glamour and sophistication.

Throughout the years, Chanel No. 5 has been linked to various celebrities, with modern campaigns featuring the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Nicole Kidman, Lily-Rose Depp, and Brad Pitt. The iconic bottle has also inspired celebrity style moments, with stars like Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna owning clear purses shaped like the fragrance.

In addition to the limited-edition Chanel No. 5 L’Eau Drop, the classic Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum now offers new product variations such as Hand Cream, Hair Mist, and Eau de Toilette Spray. These additions provide fans of the timeless scent with more ways to incorporate it into their daily beauty routine.